Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,186 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.6% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.55 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.12. The firm has a market cap of $565.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

