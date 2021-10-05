Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,723 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 785.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 282.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

