Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,088 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

