Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 337,112 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.15% of The Timken worth $193,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

