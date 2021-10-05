The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 406,554 Shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 793,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,554 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cadence Bancorporation were worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 91,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CADE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

CADE stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $23.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $185.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

