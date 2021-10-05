Scotia Capital Inc. Has $446,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 1,240.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In other Trimble news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 323,510 shares of company stock valued at $29,236,572 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average is $83.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.