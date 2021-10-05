First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FSEA stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 3.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp makes up 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.