First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
FSEA stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 3.44%.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.
