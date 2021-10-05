Advisor Partners LLC Has $270,000 Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

