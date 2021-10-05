SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.12 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after buying an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 56.0% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 46.9% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $61.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.