Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

