Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Infinera posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

INFN opened at $8.14 on Friday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,447 shares of company stock valued at $258,855. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Infinera by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 397,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Infinera by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Infinera by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 51,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Infinera by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

