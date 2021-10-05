Xion Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $2,735.00 (XGT)

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0587 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a market capitalization of $287,273.95 and approximately $2,735.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00063946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00109180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00141575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,062.93 or 1.00000804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.09 or 0.06859603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About Xion Finance

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,890,117 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

