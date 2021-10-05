Autonio Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $185,327.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00063946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00109180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.88 or 0.00141575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,062.93 or 1.00000804 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.09 or 0.06859603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

