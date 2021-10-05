STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,851. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

