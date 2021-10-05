$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WETF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth $85,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

