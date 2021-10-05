CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CVVUF opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

