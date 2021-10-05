CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Short Interest Update

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 648,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CVVUF opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.68.
CanAlaska Uranium Company Profile
