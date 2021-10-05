Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Rises By 71.4%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Glucose Health has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $8.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

Glucose Health Company Profile

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

