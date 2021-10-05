9,277 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 484.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

NYSE:GM opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

