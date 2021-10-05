Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,824,000 after purchasing an additional 81,065 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 91,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPG opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.83.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

