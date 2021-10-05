SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 45.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,293 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Ventas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ventas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,815,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $56.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.39. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.73, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

