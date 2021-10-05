SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 337.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,567 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Hologic by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,613,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 404.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 799,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,342,000 after purchasing an additional 640,948 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 28.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after purchasing an additional 454,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 442,441 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

