SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 3,129.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,113 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Purple Innovation by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $731,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.