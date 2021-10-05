Keybank National Association OH Purchases 264 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,880 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119,258 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 27.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 35,585 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 531,812 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,009,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

