Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.56. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

