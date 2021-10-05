Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OPRX. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,483,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,078,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $753,031.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,684.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $666,602.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,602.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,583,676. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 701.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.