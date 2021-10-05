Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $258,000 Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 3.5% during the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 12.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The St. Joe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.56. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

