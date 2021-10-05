2,697 Shares in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000.

Shares of CSM stock opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Large Cap Core Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.