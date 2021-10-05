Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32,109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 37,568 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $60.29 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

