Independent Advisor Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,616,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $453,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,930.50.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,592.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,855.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,079.08 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,796.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,590.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

