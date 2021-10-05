The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 120,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.