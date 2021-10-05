Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SLM during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 715,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

In other SLM news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.