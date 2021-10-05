Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,557 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,066,940 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $290,110,000 after buying an additional 454,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,604,487 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,488,446,000 after buying an additional 406,093 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,480,149 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $628,834,000 after buying an additional 380,813 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 801,913 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $112,557,000 after purchasing an additional 326,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $146.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.88.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.