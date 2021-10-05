Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 37,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,566,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

