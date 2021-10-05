Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70.

