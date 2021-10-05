Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $70.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.98 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Wedbush dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

