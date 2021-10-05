Advisor Partners LLC Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 345,955 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWG. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of NatWest Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NWG stock opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

