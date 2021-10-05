Advisor Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $98.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $73.57 and a 1-year high of $104.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

