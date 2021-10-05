2,992 Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 78.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth $42,735,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 31.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,789,000 after acquiring an additional 386,745 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ADC opened at $66.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 30,343 shares of company stock worth $2,033,455. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

