$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. U.S. Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $62.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

