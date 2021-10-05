Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.18. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

