Advisor Partners LLC Takes Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 170.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 101.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE UNFI opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,899 shares of company stock worth $1,528,062 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

