Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €48.00 by Warburg Research

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) has been assigned a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLJ. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Grenke in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Grenke in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Grenke alerts:

GLJ stock opened at €37.00 ($43.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.89. Grenke has a 52 week low of €24.20 ($28.47) and a 52 week high of €46.00 ($54.12).

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.