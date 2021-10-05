Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,342 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $80,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter worth $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 194.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 887.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAP opened at $110.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 96.80%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. lowered shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

