Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 87,742 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,742 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.71% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $83,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth $45,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Barclays dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP stock opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.16. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

