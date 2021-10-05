Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,340,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,514 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $84,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.