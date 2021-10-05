Legal & General Group Plc Buys 58,490 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,460,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $91,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after acquiring an additional 97,136 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 22.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 6,066.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

