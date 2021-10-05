Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,082 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.75% of FactSet Research Systems worth $95,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 982,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,743,000 after buying an additional 44,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.80.

In other news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $10,505,845. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $396.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $400.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

