Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 13,358 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

FENY stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

