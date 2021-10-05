V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in V.F. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in V.F. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in V.F. by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in V.F. by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.36.

V.F. stock opened at $68.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

