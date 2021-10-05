Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after buying an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after buying an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after buying an additional 101,115 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.5% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,644,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,605,000 after buying an additional 256,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,516,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,580,000 after buying an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.87.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

